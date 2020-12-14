Advertisement

Watertown family of 5 displaced after kitchen fire

A family is displaced Monday after a fire.
A family is displaced Monday after a fire.(Watertown Fire Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five family members are displaced Monday afternoon after fire started in their kitchen.

The Watertown Fire Department received a call around 2:30 p.m. from the City of Watertown Dispatch Center about a building fire at 1153 Boughton Street. According to a news release, the occupants of Building 6 called 911 for a kitchen fire.

When the first units arrived at the building, they noted a two-story residential apartment complex had smoke coming from a front door of the unit. There was also an evacuation in progress, Watertown Fire added.

Watertown Fire Dept. said that once the engine arrived, crews entered the apartment and put the fire out. A rescue crew had also entered the apartment in search of the family’s cat.

Firefighters completed a salvage and overhaul after the fire, determining the cause was a cooking fire that started on the stove top.

Watertown Fire estimates damages at about $20,000.

Firefighters noted that one person at the scene and the cat were taken care of for smoke inhalation. There were no firefighters injured as a result of this incident, Watertown Fire added.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family of five who was displaced from the fire.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

A 12-year-old girl received non-life threatening injuries after being allegedly hit by a...
Madison man accused of striking 12-year-old girl with car, driving away
Health care officials release COVID-19 rollout phases
Health care officials release COVID-19 rollout phases
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
Monday night tributes honor fallen 115th Fighter Wing pilot
Wisconsin is scheduled to roll out the vaccine for long-term care facilities in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine timeline for long-term care facilities in Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine timeline for long-term care facilities in Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine timeline for long-term care facilities in Wisconsin