Watertown family of 5 displaced after kitchen fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five family members are displaced Monday afternoon after fire started in their kitchen.

The Watertown Fire Department received a call around 2:30 p.m. from the City of Watertown Dispatch Center about a building fire at 1153 Boughton Street. According to a news release, the occupants of Building 6 called 911 for a kitchen fire.

When the first units arrived at the building, they noted a two-story residential apartment complex had smoke coming from a front door of the unit. There was also an evacuation in progress, Watertown Fire added.

Watertown Fire Dept. said that once the engine arrived, crews entered the apartment and put the fire out. A rescue crew had also entered the apartment in search of the family’s cat.

Firefighters completed a salvage and overhaul after the fire, determining the cause was a cooking fire that started on the stove top.

Watertown Fire estimates damages at about $20,000.

Firefighters noted that one person at the scene and the cat were taken care of for smoke inhalation. There were no firefighters injured as a result of this incident, Watertown Fire added.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family of five who was displaced from the fire.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.