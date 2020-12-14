Advertisement

Wisconsin joins federal program to distribute the not-yet-approved Moderna vaccine

The program could start as soon as Dec. 28.
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna said Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, its COVID-19 shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus that's surging in the U.S. and around the world.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the first front line health care workers in Wisconsin receive Pfizer’s vaccine against the coronavirus, the state of Wisconsin is making plans to also distribute the one produced by Monderna, which is still awaiting FDA approval.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state would participate in the federal government’s pharmacy distribution program. The governor’s office described the program as a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS.

“This announcement is another step forward toward ensuring our most vulnerable Wisconsinites get the vaccine quickly and safely,” Evers said.

The initiative focuses on on-site vaccination of residents and workers at long-term care facilities, beginning with skilled nursing centers. While the vaccine is still in the approval process, the Evers Administration still expects it to get underway as soon as December 28.

However, Evers reminds Wisconsin residents that the vaccine is not a silver bullet that that will bring everything back to normal on December 29. He still urges everyone to continue taking the recommended COVID-19 safety precautions.

“While hope is on the horizon, the best way Wisconsinites can help keep the folks living and working in our long-term care facilities healthy and safe is to continue to take every precaution to stop the spread by staying home, practicing physical distancing, and wearing a mask whenever out in public,” he continued.

The governor’s office added more specifics of the program would be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Nikolas Gardner, UW Health Pharmacy Tech, loads the first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine...
Thermo Fisher’s “ultra low” temperature freezers in demand as Pfizer vaccine rolls out
UW System releases eligibility information for student health care worker initiative
Jocelyn Van Duyn
MISSING: 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl hasn’t been seen since Saturday
PHMDC: Schools can reopen safely, if they take strong infection-control measures
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas