Wisconsin joins federal program to distribute the not-yet-approved Moderna vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the first front line health care workers in Wisconsin receive Pfizer’s vaccine against the coronavirus, the state of Wisconsin is making plans to also distribute the one produced by Monderna, which is still awaiting FDA approval.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state would participate in the federal government’s pharmacy distribution program. The governor’s office described the program as a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS.

“This announcement is another step forward toward ensuring our most vulnerable Wisconsinites get the vaccine quickly and safely,” Evers said.

The initiative focuses on on-site vaccination of residents and workers at long-term care facilities, beginning with skilled nursing centers. While the vaccine is still in the approval process, the Evers Administration still expects it to get underway as soon as December 28.

However, Evers reminds Wisconsin residents that the vaccine is not a silver bullet that that will bring everything back to normal on December 29. He still urges everyone to continue taking the recommended COVID-19 safety precautions.

“While hope is on the horizon, the best way Wisconsinites can help keep the folks living and working in our long-term care facilities healthy and safe is to continue to take every precaution to stop the spread by staying home, practicing physical distancing, and wearing a mask whenever out in public,” he continued.

The governor’s office added more specifics of the program would be announced in the coming days.

