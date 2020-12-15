85-year-old found dead in Marquette Co. blaze

TOWN OF HARRIS, Wis. (WMTV) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Monday evening following a blaze that destroyed a Town of Harris home.

According to the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office, the first report of the fire came with a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. Flames had completely engulfed the house, at W5268 Elk Rd., by the time firefighters and other emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Members of both the Town of Harris and Village of Westfield Fire Departments responded to get the fire under control.

The man found inside the home was identified as Eugene Haumann. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marquette Co. coroner.

The fire remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office, the state fire marshall, and the Harris Fire Dept., Sheriff Joe Knorath said.

