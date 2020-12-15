Advertisement

85-year-old found dead in Marquette Co. blaze

The fire fully engulfed the home, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Fire engulfs a Town of Harris home on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Fire engulfs a Town of Harris home on Monday, December 14, 2020.(Marquette Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HARRIS, Wis. (WMTV) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Monday evening following a blaze that destroyed a Town of Harris home.

According to the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office, the first report of the fire came with a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. Flames had completely engulfed the house, at W5268 Elk Rd., by the time firefighters and other emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Members of both the Town of Harris and Village of Westfield Fire Departments responded to get the fire under control.

The man found inside the home was identified as Eugene Haumann. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marquette Co. coroner.

The fire remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office, the state fire marshall, and the Harris Fire Dept., Sheriff Joe Knorath said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

SSM Health receives its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
SSM Health gets its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
David Krause
Janesville police: Broken snow plow led to threats of killing someone
Baraboo police chief back on the job after one-day suspension