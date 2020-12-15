Advertisement

Am I an essential worker when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Essential workers are said to be one of the top priority groups when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, but what exactly makes an essential worker?

During a news conference on Monday, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk noted that they aren’t thinking of a specific list numbered from one to 1,000 of different jobs when it comes to determining who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead, different advisory groups are discussing broader criteria such as whether or not people have exposure to the general public as a built-in feature of their job. There are discussions currently still underway for what types of positions should be considered.

“People who have exposure to people who can’t be immunized,which would include teachers and childcare workers, ” Willems Van Dijk said. “People whose job is so critical that they can’t be replaced.”

Willems Van Dijk also noted that they will not move to Phase 1B until they can make sure they have “made a dent” in Phase 1A and have enough vaccines and vaccinators to move on to the next phase.

