Baraboo police chief back on the job after one-day suspension

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf is back on the job after three months on paid administrative leave.

Chief Schauf was under investigation for a relationship he had with the head of a city department, according to Baraboo mayor Mike Palm.

The name of that department head or the details regarding that relationship was not released.

In a press release, Mayor Palm says that investigation determined three things:

No inappropriate conduct took place on or in city property or during city work time

No city electronic communications equipment or network, or other city systems, were used for private, personal communication between the chief and the employee

The relationship did not impact the chief’s or the other employee’s ability to perform city work

The investigation did reveal that in a separate incident Chief Schauf “failed to follow the department’s domestic abuse policy related to a potential situation of domestic abuse to which he was called.” The investigation found that the chief failed file a report about the call. Palm says no arrest was made in that domestic situation.

Mayor Palm suspended Chief Schauf for one day with no pay. Palm says Schauf accepted the suspension.

The release did not go into any more detail about the about the incident for which he was suspended.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.