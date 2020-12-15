Beaver Dam man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife in front of their five-year-old daughter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beaver Dam man who is accused of shooting his ex-wife more than a dozen times in front of their five-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa entered his plea Tuesday after reaching a deal with prosecutors. Wisconsin law mandates he be given a life sentence, but under the agreement the state will recommend the 33-year-old be allowed to petition for release after 50 years.

His sentencing is set for April 5, 2021.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg explained his decision to agree to a plea settlement by noting that were the case to go to trial, “the very young child would have to testify and relive that day when her life was forever changed.”

Klomberg said the agreement was made in consultation with the entire prosecution staff, the police department, and the victims’ family.

“It ensures that the defendant will be convicted and imprisoned for most if not all of his life, while also shielding this innocent child from reliving the horrors of that day in open court,” he added.

According to the Dodge Co. District Attorney, Medina shot and killed Stacia Hollinshead in March 2019 at her parents’ home in Beaver Dam. According to online DeKalb County Circuit Court in Illinois, Espinosa and Hollinshead filed for divorce in 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Espinosa’s mother Hollinshead was in Beaver Dam so the child could visit her grandparents. Espinosa arrived at the home after 2:15 p.m. Saturday and his mother did not know he was coming to their home.

According to court documents, Espinosa and the child were in the living room while his mother and Hollinshead remained in the kitchen. Espinosa’s mother told police she heard gunshots behind her and saw Espinosa toss a gun into the sink. He then went to his daughter who was crying, while his parents called 911.

Espinosa’s mother said he had never been violent in the past.

The criminal complaint also states the child spoke to officers saying Espinosa was not to see Hollinshead in person.

“It surprised me daddy was coming. He started shooting my mommy with a gun,” the child stated in the criminal complaint. “He was really special to me. He is in jail now.”

According to the child, after the shooting, Espinosa told her “The judge won’t hurt us anymore.”

Hollinshead was a DeKalb County Assistant state’s attorney for four months leading up to the killing.

