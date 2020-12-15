Advertisement

Coldest Air Of The Season Monday Night

Single digit temperatures possible.
Upper single digits to lower teens.
Upper single digits to lower teens.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Grab the jacket, hate, and gloves first thing Tuesday. You are going to need them as the coldest air of the season settles into southern Wisconsin. With a fresh snowpack and light winds, temperatures are heading down into the upper single digits and lower teens for most locations. The only saving grace is some cloud cover moving in. Cloud cover during the winter helps to insulate us and will prevent us from falling into the lower single digits. Regardless, it’s going to be cold.

It certainly feels and looks like it outside. However, #winter doesn't officially begin for another week. December 21st at 4:02 AM is the official start time of the Winter Solstice.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, December 14, 2020

While it may look and feel like it, winter doesn’t officially begin for another week. The Winter Solstice will arrive on Monday, December 21st at 4:02 AM. While it will be cool over the next couple of days, a warm up is slated to return by the weekend. Temperatures could even rebound into the 40s by early next week. This will lead to a slow, but steady melting of our snowpack. The question remains, will it all melt off by Christmas.

