COVID-19 vaccine timeline for long-term care facilities in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed it activated the National Pharmacy Program Monday, which means it’ll take another two weeks before Pfizer’s vaccine reaches those long-term care facilities.

“There’s quite a bit of logistical details to figure out between now and December 28th,” Pres. and CEO John Sauer of Leading Age Wisconsin said. “They have to determine what the inventory will be, what is the supply that the federal government is capable of allocating to Wis.”

Leading Age Wisconsin is an agency that works closely with long-term care facilities across the state.

Sauer said it will take 192,000 vaccines to cover the first dose for all staff and residents across the state.

“Our goal is to keep them updated bi-weekly so that they’re prepared,” Monica Hunter, Corporate Director of Business for Tealwood Senior Living said.

Hunter’s employer, Tealwood Senior Living owns Kettle Park Senior Living in Stoughton, Wis. She’s been working to communicate the number of residents and staff with the necessary pharmacy.

Under the National Pharmacy Program, most care facilities have an agreement with CVS or Walgreens. Kettle Park is the latter.

“We have people moving in every month, we need to make sure that they’re prepared so that when the set the date for the clinic to come in, they have enough doses,” Hunter said.

Once those numbers are set, pharmacies will travel to centers and administer the vaccine on site.

“We have been told they’re going to fan out and distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible,” Sauer said.

Right now, cases and deaths in long-term care facilities are so high in Wisconsin. Sauer said there’s no list of who goes first, the focus is getting it to everyone who needs it.

“All long-term care residents and staff are in this vulnerable situation and the best thing we can do is get this vaccine out to residents and staff,” Sauer said.

The vaccine will take a few months to administer.

Sauer doesn’t expect in-person visits to go back to normal until possibly the summer of 2021.

