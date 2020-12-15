Deputies accuse Cashton man of reckless driving after car rolls over several times, severely injures passenger

NORWALK, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies accused a 19-year-old Cashton man of reckless driving after his car rolled over several times Wednesday, Dec. 9 before stopping in a farm field and severely injuring his female passenger.

The Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call from a local hospital around 2:10 a.m. last Wednesday to report that a woman with significant injuries due to a rollover crash near Norwalk was dropped off.

According to a news release, law enforcement were unable to speak to the woman due to the immediate need of for medical assistance, but received information from a citizen.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office explained that after an investigation, deputies located 19-year-old Preston Schreier and identified him as the driver. Deputies report Schreier told them he was drinking alcohol at The Place bar prior to the crash.

Deputies also say that Schreier told them that he contacted a friend to help him take the victim to the hospital rather than calling 911.

Deputies arrested Schreier for alleged violation of absolute sobriety. They later charged him with alleged reckless driving- cause great bodily harm and bail jumping.

After arresting Schreier, they found the location of the accident on Kelton Road in the Township of Ridgeville. Deputies found the totaled vehicle about 100 yards from the road.

Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office say they believe Schreier failed to maintain control of the car when it approached a 90 degree turn, which caused it to turn over multiple times before stopping in a farm field.

The car contained several opened and unopened alcohol containers, deputies noted.

Deputies also followed up with The Place bar, issuing the bartender and bar owner citations for serving Schreier at the bar.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol and speed were factors that lead to the crash.

