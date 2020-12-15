Advertisement

Don’t eat raw meat, Wisconsin health officials warn... again

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many health departments across the country warn families about the dangers of eating raw cookie dough, but only in Wisconsin will you get a warning about eating raw meat over the holidays.

As it does every year, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services took a moment to remind everyone that they should always cook meat before serving.

The reminder comes as many Wisconsin families plan to sit down to enjoy sandwiches made from raw meat, sometimes called tiger meat, cannibal sandwiches, or steak tartare.

Time for our annual reminder that there's one #holiday tradition you need to pass on: raw meat sandwiches, sometimes...

Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday, December 12, 2020

The Wisconsin Historical Society describes the dish as “an appetizer of raw, lean ground beef served on bread (especially rye cocktail bread) with sliced onions, salt and pepper.” It added the dish is especially popular in the Milwaukee area.

According to the health dept., eating raw meat puts someone at risk for:

  • Salmonella
  • E. coli O157:H7
  • Campylobacter
  • Listeria

DHS recommends always cooking ground beef until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

“And, no, it doesn’t matter where you buy your beef!” the agency added.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Gavel on sounding block
Waukesha man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed
Titletown Tech signage (WBAY photo)
Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Microsoft team up to back minorities in venture capital
SSM Health
SSM Health prepares to receive COVID vaccine