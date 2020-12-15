Don’t eat raw meat, Wisconsin health officials warn... again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many health departments across the country warn families about the dangers of eating raw cookie dough, but only in Wisconsin will you get a warning about eating raw meat over the holidays.

As it does every year, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services took a moment to remind everyone that they should always cook meat before serving.

The reminder comes as many Wisconsin families plan to sit down to enjoy sandwiches made from raw meat, sometimes called tiger meat, cannibal sandwiches, or steak tartare.

Time for our annual reminder that there's one #holiday tradition you need to pass on: raw meat sandwiches, sometimes... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday, December 12, 2020

The Wisconsin Historical Society describes the dish as “an appetizer of raw, lean ground beef served on bread (especially rye cocktail bread) with sliced onions, salt and pepper.” It added the dish is especially popular in the Milwaukee area.

According to the health dept., eating raw meat puts someone at risk for:

Salmonella

E. coli O157:H7

Campylobacter

Listeria

DHS recommends always cooking ground beef until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

“And, no, it doesn’t matter where you buy your beef!” the agency added.

