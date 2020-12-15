Advertisement

Giannis staying in Milwaukee, will sign richest contract in NBA history

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks are keeping their superstar.

Saying, “this is my home, this is my city,” Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he would stay with the team for the next five seasons.

“Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it,” he wrote on Twitter.

The NBA’s reigning two-time MVP is expected to sign a supermax extension that will make him the highest-paid player in the league.

The deal would pay him $228.2 million over the next five seasons, an average of $45.6 million per year.

Since joining the Bucks in 2013, Giannis has racked up a slew of honors, including being named to the NBA All-Star team for four consecutive seasons, and in the process turned the Bucks into a powerhouse franchise.

