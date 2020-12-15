Advertisement

Johnson says election was legitimate, Biden won

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect and the election was legitimate, and says he won’t object when Congress meets next month to tabulate the Electoral College results.

However, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview Tuesday that he still has unanswered questions about the election and that he plans to move ahead with a Senate homeland security committee hearing on Wednesday to look into “legitimate questions” about “irregularities.”

Congress is set to meet on Jan. 6 to receive the results of the 50 states’ Electoral College votes cast on Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Nearly 1/2 of COVID-19 tests Tuesday were positive (because fewer people are getting tested)
The future site of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter.
New homeless shelter to open in Baraboo
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Wisconsin man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana