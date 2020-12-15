Madison man accused of striking 12-year-old girl with car, driving away

Advertisement

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Madison man was arrested Monday after being accused of striking a 12-year-old girl with his car and driving away.

The Madison Police Department says they were able to locate the suspect, Sarbjit S. Bhullar, and his Jeep this afternoon using surveillance images from the incident.

According to an incident report, the 12-year-old girl received non-life threatening injuries after being allegedly hit by Bhullar’s car Sunday night.

Surveillance video shows that the girl had likely gone to cross Raymond Road at McKenna Boulevard after getting the “walk light,” MPD reports.

She was then struck by the Jeep Wrangler that appeared to have driven through a red light while going south on McKenna Boulevard.

The child was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

MPD arrested Bhullar for alleged felony hit-and-run causing injury.

Last week, the City of Madison introduced speed limit changes for McKenna Boulevard. McKenna Boulevard’s speed limit, from Raymond Road to Watts Road, changed from 35 mph to 30 mph in a city-wide effort aimed at reducing the number of traffic deaths and severe injuries on city streets.

