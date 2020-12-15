Advertisement

Madison PFC to continue MPD chief appointment process despite delay request

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police and Fire Commission President said they will continue to proceed at their own pace in the police chief appointment process despite the request from the Police Civilian Oversight Board to delay it.

According to a news release, the PFC is continuing to receive input from the community on this process. The PFC added that the oversight board may also submit input to them, just like any other member of the public would.

The PFC met on Monday to discuss the appointment process during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The commission did note that there would be a public comment period, but if there was insufficient time available to hear from the public they would schedule additional time at a later date.

Here is the full statement the PFC president released:

I am aware that two members of the newly-established Police Civilian Oversight Board have submitted a request to the Police and Fire Commission (PFC) to delay its process. The PFC, a diverse body of citizens from the Madison community who volunteer their time, will continue to proceed at its own pace. The PFC is continuing to receive community input in the police chief appointment process. The Police Civilian Oversight Board may provide input to the PFC like any other member of the public, group, committee, individual member of a group or committee, or alder. The PFC is an independent body created pursuant to state law, Wis. Stat. § 62.13. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has stated that “one of the primary purposes for the legislative act providing for the creation of the board was to remove the administration of fire and police departments from city politics and to place it in the hands of impartial and nonpolitical citizen boards.” Therefore, all input that the PFC receives is entitled to the same level of consideration.

