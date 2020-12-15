Advertisement

MMSD, UW Madison create task force to improve literacy education

(KSNB)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District and UW Madison School of Education created a task force Monday to analyze approaches to teaching reading and addressing achievement gaps.

The Early Literacy and Beyond Task Force will focus on using literacy, at every level, as an equity strategy to make sure that all MMSD students are receiving the high-quality, grade-level instruction, according to a news release.

Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said they are being very intentional about their commitment to early literacy.

“An explicit strategy around early literacy and beyond is an investment – an investment in our children, our families and our community,” Dr. Jenkins said. “We know this investment must be sustained over time, and it will also require making an investment in our staff around the teaching of reading.”

MMSD explained that the task force will identify how literacy is currently being taught across MMSD and and the Education program at UW. Then, the task force will review their material, as well consult with scholars and researchers to collaborate on how to improve their reading outcomes.

MMSD also noted the task force will also make recommendations to MMSD and UW Madison on steps to strengthen literacy instruction in Madison schools and in UW Madison’s teacher education programming.

