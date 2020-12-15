Monday night tributes honor fallen 115th Fighter Wing pilot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In May, as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped Wisconsin and frontline healthcare workers strove tirelessly to flatten that first curve, the 115th Fighter Wing took to the skies to honor their efforts as only fighter pilots can: by conducting fly overs of Wisconsin hospitals.

Now, as the same fighter wing grieves the loss of one of their own, hospitals are finding their own unique way to honor the Wisconsin Air National Guard wing and the pilot who lost his life in a crash last week over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

On Monday, Marshfield Clinic medical centers plans to activate their helipad lights for 115 seconds to honor Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones and the 115th Fighter Wing. The health system announced the tribute on Facebook, noting that other health systems across Wisconsin would join the tribute and asking everyone to join in as well.

“We invite everyone in Wisconsin to take 115 seconds of their time to intentionally turn on an outside light or light a candle at 8 p.m. tonight in memory of this fallen pilot,” the post said. The 115th performed fly overs of its medical centers in Marshfield and Eau Claire during that spring tour.

Hospitals won’t be the only ones honoring Jones and the 115th on Monday. The City of Eau Claire also plans to turn the Phoenix Park Bridge red, white, and blue to honor them.

In a Facebook post showing off what the bridge will look like Monday night, the city also looked back at Madison-based wing’s tribute that reached up into the Chippewa Valley.

Flags across Wisconsin are currently flying at half-staff for Jones. Gov. Tony Evers ordered them lowered as of sunrise Saturday morning and they will remain at half-staff through sundown Friday.

Jones’ F-16 crashed Tuesday night during training sessions over Michigan. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The 37-year-old guardmember, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was based at Truax Field. His commander Bart Van Roo paid tribute to Jones, saying “our sadness over this loss may dissipate, but the scar will never heal”

Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones (Wisconsin Air National Guard)

