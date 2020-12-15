Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy and Cool Today, Milder by the Weekend

Highs will be back in the 30s beginning tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure will dominate the weather around here today. We will see a little sunshine this morning, but clouds will quickly fill in as some mid-level moisture arrives. We are starting the morning on a cool note with single digit temperatures.

Fresh snow pack and clear skies for a portion of the night has allow the temperatures to fall. Fortunately, there isn’t much wind to speak of this morning so wind chills are not a big issue. Temperatures will climb steadily this morning and should peak in the mid-20s this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb from the single digits this morning into the 20s for highs this afternoon. Our average high for today is 30 degrees.(wmtv weather)

By tomorrow, southerly flow will bring a moderation in temperatures. Highs are expected to be back in the 30s, slightly above average. By the weekend, middle and upper 30s are anticipated.

Even warmer temperatures are expected next week with highs in the low 40s by Monday and Tuesday. We have no significant precipitation in the forecast for the next week.

