Mount Horeb company creates program to prevent COVID-19 vaccine storage issues

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mount Horeb company has come up with new technology to prevent any malfunctions when it comes to storing the COVID-19 vaccine.

OneEvent Technologies invented the Thermo Heartbeat algorithm, which uses sensors inside the coolers storing the vaccine in order to keep track of the temperature. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at -94 degrees Farenheit.

According to a news release, the World Health Organization cited that 50% of vaccines may be wasted globally each year.

The program uses its technology to determine and communicate if the refrigeration unit is running normally, running too cold or warm and if the unit’s temperature is drifting and will result in an excursion.

CEO Kurt Wedig says the program detects patterns overtime and could alert hospitals of potential problems up to one month in advance.

The company also said the program can alert users of any irregularities through a smart phone app, as well as catching whether or not a door has been left open.

