Multiple crews respond to Green Co. fire started in hot tub

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters from multiple counties are responding to a fire Tuesday that started in a hot tub in Green County.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office said the call for the fire came in just after 3 p.m. and fire crews arrived around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on Marty Road just outside of New Glarus.

Green Co. said around 4:15 p.m. that the box alarm, which is a call for assistance from other county’s agencies, has been struck down. They also did not know if anyone had been injured.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said they were sending crews from Belleville, Mount Horeb and Verona to the fire.

NBC15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

