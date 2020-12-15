Nearly 1/2 of COVID-19 tests Tuesday were positive (because fewer people are getting tested)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly one-half of COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday by the Dept. of Health Services came back positive as the number of total tests performed across the state continues to crater.

After reporting the fewest tests in any day since September 20, the agency’s daily tracker showed just 7,299 tests were tallied Tuesday in Wisconsin. That change also reflects a very rare day-to-day drop going from a Monday, which sees depressed numbers because of the weekend, and Tuesday, which tends to fall in line with the rest of the week.

Through the month of November, DHS officials were recording, on average, more than 16,000 tests per day. Over the past week, that average has plummeted to just over 10,800 per day.

Of course, while tests slipped, positive ones surged since the previous report, resulting in the extraordinarily high percentage of tests coming back positive. DHS’ report showed 3,501 new cases were reported Tuesday.

While up from the previous day, Tuesday’s report continues the downward trend of new cases, allowing the average number of new cases in Wisconsin to dip to 3,421 cases per day over the past week. One month ago, the state was averaging almost exactly 3,000 more cases per day (6,422) than it is right now.

With the latest new cases, DHS has now recorded 442,396 total cases since the pandemic began, of which 44,749 are still considered active.

The average number of deaths per day dropped slightly as well Tuesday. Health officials reported 54 new deaths from complications related to the virus.

That let its seven-day rolling average fall to 45 deaths per day over the past week and continued a decline that traces back to the all-time highwater mark last Monday. While lower than last week, however, the average remains higher than any time prior to this point last month.

Today's #COVID19_WI update and we are saddened to report the first death in our state of someone under age 20. This virus does not discriminate. Please, stay home. Stay 6' from others. #MaskUpWisconsin. Wash your hands. More information: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu pic.twitter.com/usuZLWdTlz — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 15, 2020

The agency also noted Tuesday’s report is the first one that lists Isai Morocho, Madison East student who died from the virus toward the end of last month. His death was officially recorded as COVID-19-related following the medical examiner issuing the official report of his death.

The 16-year-old is the youngest person in Wisconsin to have died from the virus.

DHS also reported 184 people who have tested positive for coronavirus were admitted to the hospital over the past day. With those new patients, 1,471 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted into Wisconsin hospitals, 319 of whom are in intensive care.

In all, 19,510 people have been hospitalized by the virus.

