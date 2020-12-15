New homeless shelter to open in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A new shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open on Jan. 18 in Baraboo.

The Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter announced the Pathway Home will be located on the city’s south side at 1200 Silver Circle as long as it passes city and state inspections.

According to a news release, the shelter is designed to hold 30 people at one time. The shelter noted that it will open at a “significantly lower” capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will increase as the virus activity and public health guidelines allow it to.

Men, women and families with children may all stay at the shelter. BAHS explained that people can stay initially for 30 days, then may be granted two additional 30-day periods.

Clients are required to work with staff to identify what lead to their homelessness and will work with support services to ensure permanent housing in the future, BAHS added.

BAHS board of directors president Fr. Dave Mowers noted that it is difficult to build shelters from the ground up.

“They require just the right mix of community support, funds, and municipal cooperation,” Mowers said. “We would not be here without just this kind of overwhelming support from the Baraboo community.”

The project will have taken two years to complete with help from the Baraboo community after a city-wide warming shelter closed in the spring of 2018.

BAHS said that potential clients at the facility should call 608-355-4812 starting Jan. 11 to determine if they are eligible, then they will receive an appointment for an initial check-in once they are eligible.

