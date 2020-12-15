Advertisement

New homeless shelter to open in Baraboo

Men, women and families with children may all stay at the shelter.
The future site of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter.
The future site of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A new shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open on Jan. 18 in Baraboo.

The Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter announced the Pathway Home will be located on the city’s south side at 1200 Silver Circle as long as it passes city and state inspections.

According to a news release, the shelter is designed to hold 30 people at one time. The shelter noted that it will open at a “significantly lower” capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will increase as the virus activity and public health guidelines allow it to.

Men, women and families with children may all stay at the shelter. BAHS explained that people can stay initially for 30 days, then may be granted two additional 30-day periods.

Clients are required to work with staff to identify what lead to their homelessness and will work with support services to ensure permanent housing in the future, BAHS added.

BAHS board of directors president Fr. Dave Mowers noted that it is difficult to build shelters from the ground up.

“They require just the right mix of community support, funds, and municipal cooperation,” Mowers said. “We would not be here without just this kind of overwhelming support from the Baraboo community.”

The project will have taken two years to complete with help from the Baraboo community after a city-wide warming shelter closed in the spring of 2018.

BAHS said that potential clients at the facility should call 608-355-4812 starting Jan. 11 to determine if they are eligible, then they will receive an appointment for an initial check-in once they are eligible.

PATHWAY HOME, a new homeless shelter operated by Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter and Central Wisconsin Community Action,...

Posted by Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Johnson says election was legitimate, Biden won
Nearly 1/2 of COVID-19 tests Tuesday were positive (because fewer people are getting tested)
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Wisconsin man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana