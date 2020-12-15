Advertisement

Pre-Pandemic Prep: Mass vaccination drills prepare health agencies for distribution

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Preparing for mass vaccinations began in September 2019 as healthcare agencies across the state participated in drills to make sure they’re ready to respond to a crisis.

27 healthcare agencies took part in the drills between September 2019 and September 2020, Wisconsin Department of Health Services listed in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

“I think these will help us tremendously because we’ve been through before we know what to expect,” Julie Leibfried, Lafayette County Health Department Director said.

Practice, plan and prepare are the cornerstones of public health.

“It was pretty much a tetanus shot clinic for our school-aged kids,” Leibfried said.

Three months ago, Lafayette County Health officials led a mass vaccination exercise to explore the best way to distribute medicine to the community.

“Luckily, we have a very workable building here in Lafayette County that we could use, and it handled the traffic very well,” Leibfried said.

During the exercise, county health officials tested a drive thru shot clinic.

“The highway provided us with signage, which was very beneficial, we were able to have it where you could pull in and exit in a one lane. It really showed where we were lacking,” Erin Hastert, Lafayette County Health Department Public Health technician said.

Officials used the experience to fill gaps and fix problems and create a solid plan for the real deal.

“We’re trying to think of all the scenarios that we’ve planned for and we’ve drilled for previously, and actually tailor them to the current situation,” Jennifer Behnke, Coalition Coordinator, South Central Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition said.

The coalition had a vaccination exercise just last week. The hypothetical drills are quickly becoming reality.

“They are working full steam ahead to make this work and to really take care of the community at large,” Behnke said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used...
Wisconsin’s nursing facilities to receive COVID-19 vaccine by end of December
Esports introduces a new way to place
Esports introduces a new way to place
Thermo Fisher’s “ultra low” temperature freezers in demand as Pfizer vaccine rolls out
Thermo Fisher’s “ultra low” temperature freezers in demand as Pfizer vaccine rolls out
Historic COVID-19 vaccine rollout for long-term care facilities
Historic COVID-19 vaccine rollout for long-term care facilities