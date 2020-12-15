Advertisement

Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana

The DOJ also noted that Jocelyn’s family is traveling to Indiana to reunite with her.
jonathan van duyn
jonathan van duyn(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALWORTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The father of the recovered 10-year-old girl from Walworth was taken into custody Tuesday by law enforcement in Indiana.

Jocelyn Van Duyn was found with her biological father, 33-year-old Jonathon J. Van Duyn, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Hartsville, Indiana.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports that FBI Indianapolis Division SWAT and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office took Jonathon into custody and he will be held in Indiana before he is extradited to McHenry County, Illinois. The Dept. of Justice noted that he is wanted there on an alleged active warrant for failure to appear.

The DOJ also noted that Jocelyn’s family is traveling to Indiana to reunite with her.

The Wis. DOJ Divison of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate this incident with the FBI Milwaukee Division with help from the Walworth Police Department.

They are also being assisted by multiple agencies, including the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin. The FBI Indianapolis Division and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office assisted with recovering Jocelyn.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Johnson says election was legitimate, Biden won
Nearly 1/2 of COVID-19 tests Tuesday were positive (because fewer people are getting tested)
The future site of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter.
New homeless shelter to open in Baraboo
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Wisconsin man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed