One seriously hurt in Beltline rollover near John Nolen Dr.

A rollover crash on the Beltline Highway in Madison is causing traffic delays for westbound...
A rollover crash on the Beltline Highway in Madison is causing traffic delays for westbound traffic on Dec. 15.(Jeremy Nichols/WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover wreck on the Beltline that closed three westbound lanes of the highway near the John Nolen Dr. interchange.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the two vehicles collided around 11:45 a.m. when both drivers tried to merge into the center lane at the same time.

The impact knocked a minivan onto its side and a passenger was partially ejected from the vehicle as it continued skidding along the roadway, the police report indicated.

While the passenger suffered significant injuries, neither passenger was badly hurt, according to police.

Emergency responders closed three westbound lanes on the Beltline, backing up traffic as far as the Stoughton Road exit, while they worked the scene.

Authorities say there are also some backups on West Broadway where traffic would drive onto the westbound US 12/18 lanes.

MPD is continuing to investigate the crash.

