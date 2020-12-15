Slow warm-up the rest of the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday will be our last cold day. Temperatures will slowly warm the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will be near or just above average for this time of year on Wednesday and Thursday and well above average on Friday. Warmer than average conditions are expected the days leading up to Christmas day, which could melt some of the snow on the ground and lower our chances for a white Christmas. Right now, the current snow depth is 5″ in Madison.

Temperature Outlook - December 20-24 (WMTV NBC15)

We woke up to the coldest temperatures in almost 300 days. The morning low in Madison was 5 degrees. The last time temperatures were colder than this was on February 21, 2020, which was 298 days ago. The average low for December 15 in Madison is 16 degrees.

Low Temperatures - Tuesday Morning (WMTV NBC15)

This afternoon is going to be mostly cloudy and cold. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 20s, which is below average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is 30 degrees. Luckily, the wind won’t be very strong today. Expect an east to northeast wind at around 5 mph.

Temperatures will not tumble too far during the overnight. Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range from the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Wednesday will be seasonably chilly. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near 30 degrees. There will be a few peaks of sunshine at times on Wednesday. However, expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. Despite the clouds, the forecast looks dry for the middle of the week. Thursday will be a similar to Wednesday. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky and high temperatures to be near the freezing mark. The wind will be out of the south at around 5 mph.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will likely be the warmest day this week. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year. Friday will likely be a dry day. A cold front will slide through Friday night into Saturday morning and bring in a slight chance of snow showers. This does not look like a big snow event for southern Wisconsin.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance for a snow shower will likely end first thing Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks dry. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 30s. The start of next week looks even warmer. High temperatures on Monday will be near or just above 40 degrees.

Future Radar - Saturday 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Overall, the forecast looks dry. The only chance for snow will come Friday night into Saturday morning. A major snowstorm is expected to impact the northeast this week. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings extend from North Carolina to Massachusetts. Parts of PA, NJ and NY could see a foot or two of snow by the end of the week.

Snowfall Potential - Tuesday Night -Friday Morning (WMTV NBC15)

