SSM Health gets its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

SSM Health receives its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
SSM Health receives its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.(SSM Health)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second Madison health system received its first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

SSM Health announced Tuesday morning that it received approximately 6,000 doses. This first batch will go to vaccinate health care workers at the highest risk of being exposed to the virus, in line with CDC and local health department recommendations.

“SSM Health is prepared to vaccinate as many of our health care team members as soon as possible to protect them from this deadly disease so they can continue to be able to care for our patients,” says Mohammad (Mo) Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin VP of Pharmacy Services and Health Research.

On Monday, UW Health received its first shipment. The 3,900 doses it received are also tabbed for frontline healthcare workers.

