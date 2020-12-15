SSM Health ICU nurse is first hospital employee to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An ICU nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Madison was the first of the hospital’s employees to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Nurse Holly Teeter said she was “so thankful” to be vaccinated on Tuesday.

“I just think it is amazingly momentous,” said Teeter.

According to a news release, Teeter will receive her second dose of the vaccine in three weeks, as the FDA reports that the ongoing two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trials show a 95% efficacy rate in preventing COVID-19 after a person receives both doses.

Teeter said she is going to encourage everyone she knows to get the vaccine once it is available for widespread distribution.

“I just feel like this is going to offer a little glimmer of hope that things will start to get back to normal,” said Teeter. “I have every confidence in the science and safety behind these vaccines.”

SSM Health announced Tuesday morning that it received approximately 6,000 doses of the vaccine. This first batch will go to vaccinate health care workers at the highest risk of being exposed to the virus, in line with CDC and local health department recommendations.

SSM Health Wisconsin VP of Pharmacy Services and Health Research Mohammad Kharbat explained that they do not know how long the first phase of distribution will last, but they do know that the next phase may cover essential workers and patients who are considered high-risk.

“If vaccine shipments continue to arrive weekly, we anticipate vaccines will be more widely available for the general public sometime in the spring of 2021,” said Kharbat.

On Monday, UW Health received its first shipment. The 3,900 doses it received are also tabbed for frontline healthcare workers.

