Teenager dies in Monroe Co. two-vehicle crash

BYRON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenager from Warrens has died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Byron.

The Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call around 10 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 21 and Crescent Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office noted that initial investigation found that a 2003 Honda Civic was driving southbound on Crescent Road when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at Highway 21. Deputies continued, saying the car was then struck by a 2017 Kenworth straight truck driving eastbound on Highway 21.

The 16-year-old passenger of the Honda died in the crash. Law enforcement noted that both drivers were evaluated for injuries, then released.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office added that traffic was restricted on Highway 21 for over three hours.

Deputies said the names of those involved and other information are not being released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies, including Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

