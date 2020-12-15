Verona PD recover stolen Christmas presents

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona Police Dept. recovered over $200 in stolen Christmas presents Monday after noticing a 15-year-old allegedly dumping shipping materials out a car window.

According to a news release, Verona Police were patrolling when they saw the passenger of a car throw a cardboard box out the open window of the car.

An officer stopped the car and said he noticed several items and shipping materials inside.

Verona Police continued, noting the 15-year-old passenger told police he had stolen packages from an apartment in Verona and opened them while he was in the car.

The suspect and the adult driver both said the driver was not involved with the theft, Verona PD noted.

Police recovered multiple items from the vehicle and were able to reunite most of them back to their rightful owners. Most of the six victims told police that the items were Christmas gifts, valued at over $200 in total.

Police accused the 15-year-old of theft and issued him six citations, one for each victim. Officials ordered him to appear later in Verona Municipal Court.

The Verona Police Department advised residents who live at or near 1021 Acker Lane and are missing packages delivered on or around Dec. 14 to call their department.

