Voices of 2020 gives Sun Prairie high schoolers platform to perform and share

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - When it became clear to Sun Prairie High School theater teacher Marsha Heuer that the annual fall musical would not be possible this school year because of the coronavirus, she began thinking of new ways to allow students an opportunity to perform safely.

“I kind of chatted with a couple of other people on our team and I said what if we let the students write, and what if we allow them the chance to really share their feelings about what’s happening, not just about the pandemic,” said Heuer, who is also a social studies teacher at the high school. “There’s so much going on in our world today, let’s raise their voices. So I kind of came up with this idea, Voices of 2020.”

Voices of 2020 is a collection of monologues, all written by students and performed by their peers. The monologues were recorded, then compiled into different episodes and shared online. Heuer said there were about 10 to 12 playwrights and over 30 student performers, none of whom performed work they wrote themselves.

“These are our kids, we need to listen to them, we need to learn from them. We need to remember that we’re all in this together,” Heuer said. “This is a hard time for a lot of people, but we can’t disregard anybody’s feelings at this point, especially those of our students who are experiencing something that we couldn’t have even fathomed a year ago at this time.”

Heuer said when she saw the monologue submissions, she was impressed by how poignant they were. The monologues range in topic from coming out, to social injustice, the pandemic, to mental health, among others. Heuer said it was important to allow the students to write about their experiences in 2020 “because they needed to.”

“We need everybody to be able to share their feelings right now,” she said. “This is a hard year, 2020 has been so hard for so many people, and I think just for awareness and your own emotional growth and comfort, you need to say things sometimes.”

Heuer said some of the monologues push at controversial topics and issues.

“We recognize that this is not us, Sun Prairie High School, saying this is what we believe. But we’re supporting our students and we’re supporting their voices being heard,” she said. “And theater is meant to push, theater is meant to make people think, theater is meant to be creative.”

For senior Jacob Myhre, performing a monologue written by a fellow student was an opportunity to have people listen.

“I feel like it’s just this constant butting of heads between the two,” Myhre said of the relationship between adults and children. “To have a platform where they can hear what I’m saying and actually know, this is a problem, this needs to be changed, it feels really good. It gives you this sense of hope and this sense of direction for the problem that you’re facing.”

For junior Sophia Monforte, taking part in Voices of 2020 also served as a way to let her peers know they are not alone.

“When I wrote my piece I was hoping that when my friends watched it, they would know that they’re not alone either and that we’re all feeling the same thing here,” Monforte said. “It’s ok, it’s ok to acknowledge that, it’s ok to feel that.”

While the monologues touch on a range of topics, an underlying hope of the project is to foster understanding and to have viewers listen.

“These are real people, real performers, real writers, and I don’t think that should go unnoticed or swept under the rug,” said Monforte.

“Watch every single one, every single person’s opinion and view is important. Make sure that you’re also taking in the ideas and listening and not judging immediately,” said Myhre. “Be a sponge, not a brick wall.”

There are six episodes of Voices of 2020, which come out online Wednesday nights. To view full episodes, click here.

