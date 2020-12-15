Advertisement

Waukesha man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was obsessively concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally.

Thirty-six-year-old Adam Roth was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the attack. The Waukesha man told a detective the day after the March stabbing that coronavirus “was coming and I had to save them.”

A criminal complaint says he fatally stabbed his wife, Dominique, and sister-in-law, Deidre Popanda, and wounded his mother-in-law and another sister-in-law.

During a sentencing hearing Monday, a prosecutor asked for the lifetime commitment. The defense didn’t oppose the request.

