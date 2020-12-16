Advertisement

1 killed in I-43 wreck near Clinton

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a late Wednesday morning wreck on I-43, outside of Clinton, the Wisconsin State Patrol reports.

The state patrol’s initial crash report indicates a semi collided with the car around 11:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Interstate, about nine miles north of the Illinois border.

Both drivers were rushed to nearby hospitals, with one going to Mercy Hospital, in Janesville, and the other being taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital.

The WSP report indicates one of them later died. It did not clarify which driver was the one who passed away. Neither of their names have been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The right lanes of I-43 were closed while WSP investigated and cleared the scene.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates when more information becomes available.

