115th Fighter Wing resumes normal flying mission after fatal F-16 crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing resumed their normal flying mission on Tuesday after pausing in response to the pilot killed when his F-16 crashed in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan last week.

A spokesperson for the 115th Fighting Wing did not specify Wednesday if the resumption would be limited while the Air National Guard investigates what lead Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones’ crash.

Cmdr. Bart Van Roo described the investigation on Friday, Dec. 11 as a three-phase process that will look into pre-flight activities, maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings, and training.

Van Roo noted the first phase was already under way and it usually takes about a week to assemble the comprehensive investigation team and get them on-site. The second phase is expected to take about 30 days and offer an initial explanation for what happened. The final stages could take up to a year, he added.

Jones’ F-16 went down around 8 p.m. during a training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest, in the northeastern corner of Delta County, near Steuben in Schoolcraft County.

The 37-year-old guardmember was from Albuquerque, New Mexico and was based at Truax Field. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

