12-year-old girl recovering after hit-and-run in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after a hit-and-run sent her to the hospital. Monica Howard describes the day of the incident as a parent’s worst nightmare come true.

It happened at the intersection of Raymond Rd and McKenna Blvd Sunday night. Howard says her daughter Lamara was walking across the street from their apartment to get snacks from Kwik Trip, something she had done many times before.

Shortly after Lamara left, Monica got a call from a neighbor who told her that her daughter had been hit by a car.

“I dropped my phone,” said Howard.

Speeding through a red light, Madison Police say the driver who hit Lamara, kept going. Lamara’s mother says here daughter was found in the street and she was unconscious

Surveillance video showed that the suspect was driving a gray Jeep Wrangler at the time the girl was hit. Investigators used that video to track down the driver and found him the next day.

A 12-year-old girl received non-life threatening injuries after being allegedly hit by a Madison man's car Sunday night. (Michael Johnson)

Sarbjit Bhullar was arrested for felony hit-and-run causing injury.

“He confessed when they found him,” said Howard.

HIT-AND-RUN: Sarbjit Bhullar has been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was struck in a hit and run near Raymond Rd and McKenna Blvd Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/vwBKszLJMY — Tajma Hall NBC15 (@TajmaHallTV) December 16, 2020

She says she hopes additional charges are brought against the suspect for endangering a child.

Lamara is now recovering at home from a severe concussion and other head injuries. Her mother says the pain isn’t just physical, it’s also emotional.

Howard says she’s thankful to law enforcement for their swift action in arresting the suspect. “I feel like it says a lot about our community and our law enforcement,” she said.

Howard says speeding drivers in the neighborhood have been a growing issue and she’s warning other parents to keep a close eye on their kids.

