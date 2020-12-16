20 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s overall death toll from COVID-19 jumped 17 percent Wednesday as health officials confirmed 20 more people have died from complications related to the virus.

With the latest deaths included, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reports COVID-19 has claimed 135 lives across the county.

While the spike was recorded Wednesday, the agency notes the deaths happened in November and December. PHMDC, however, does not officially add names to its list of who’s died from coronavirus until it has received the official report from the medical examiner.

For that reason, health officials did not classify Madison East student Isai Morcho’s death as COVID-19-related until Monday, two weeks after the school’s principal had confirmed his death and blamed it on the virus.

PHMDC’s report showed 110 new cases were confirmed Wednesday as well. That brings the total number of people who tested positive to 30,684 countywide.

The number of people hospitalized declined by one, leaving 134 patients currently in Dane Co. hospitals.

Today’s dashboard update shows 20 more people who have died due to COVID. These deaths occurred in Nov & Dec, and we received confirmation of them yesterday pm. We will be sharing more info about people who died of COVID in this wk's snapshot.



Dashboard: https://t.co/mjFjncrDCi pic.twitter.com/LvZm8TMTNW — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.