$350 million approved for Wis. construction projects, many in UW System

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Wisconsin Building Commission approved $350 million for renovation projects across the state, many of which are to repair or renovate buildings in the UW System.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the funding for the key projects, calling them “important investments” in the state’s future infrastructure.

Key projects at University of Wisconsin- Madison include the construction and renovation of the Veterinary Medicine addition, as well as Phase 2 of a utility replacement project at Bascom Hall/Lathrop Drive.

The funding was also approved for the construction of the Chemistry Building/Central Utilities expansion and the Student Union renovation at University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee. Gov. Evers also noted that $500,000 in building trust funds-planning will be released for the preliminary design of the Engineering Building replacement at UW- Milwaukee.

Other projects will include:

- Lab and classroom renovations for University of Wisconsin- Whitewater and UW- Milwaukee in their classrooms and instructional technology improvement programs.

- Construction of infrastructure renovation/replacement projects for UW-Milwaukee and for the Minor Facilities Renewal program

- Construction of eight maintenance and repair projects located at various locations in five counties for the Departments of Corrections, Health Services, Natural Resources, and the UW System.

- Improvements at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King

