New COVID-19 cases continue nearly month-long decline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The downward trend of new COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday as the seven-day rolling-average’s nearly month-long slide continued Wednesday, and the average number of new cases are approximately half of where it was at the peak last month.

The Dept. of Health Services’ daily tracker shows at this point last month the state was two days away from setting its highwater mark for average cases per day. On November 18, the seven-day rolling average crested at 6,563 cases per day. Since then, it has fallen to its current level of 3,247 cases per day over the preceding week.

The relatively low 2,402 new cases reported Wednesday allowed the average to fall by 174 cases in the past day alone, DHS numbers indicate.

The decline in cases and more time passing since this spike in new cases has also allowed the percentage of people who have recovered to climb. The latest update reflects almost exactly one in ten cases are still considered active.

With the new cases included, the agency has now confirmed 444,798 new cases.

The latest update showed 74 more deaths were reported across the state, one of the highest figures since the beginning of the month.

A significant portion of those deaths were likely recorded in Dane Co., as Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reported 20 confirmed deaths on Wednesday. It explained the deaths were reported after receiving confirmation recently and actually covered cases extending back several weeks.

In all, DHS has reported 4,196 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to the virus.

