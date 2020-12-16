Advertisement

Appleton native competes in ‘The Voice’ finale

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America will find out the Season 19 winner of The Voice tonight, and one of the finalists is a Wisconsinite.

Team Legend’s John Holiday is from Appleton and teaches at Lawrence University.

He sang an original song and covered another on Monday night, tackling hit song “Halo” by Beyoncé. Holiday said the song choice took some convincing by his coach.

“I talked to him for an hour,” said John Holiday. “I was like I’m not singing this song. And he was like, ‘you’re going to sing it because I think you’re going to sound beautiful on it. No one can sing it like you.’”

The Voice will wrap up their two hour finale starting at 8 pm Tuesday night.

There will be a condensed hour long recap show starting at 7 pm. Tuesday for those who missed Monday night’s episode.

