Baiting, feeding bans ordered after positive CWD test in Washington Co., near Ozaukee Co.

TRENTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A case of chronic wasting disease was confirmed by wildlife officials Tuesday in Trenton, enacting baiting in feeding bans for two counties.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources explained that a wild deer tested positive for CWD in northeastern Washington County which is also within 10 miles of Ozaukee County.

The DNR will enact a two-year ban on baiting and feeding in Ozaukee County, because it is within 10 miles of the positive test, and renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Washington County, both effect Jan. 5, 2021. Baiting and feeding was already banned in Washington County due to a prior CWD detection.

The deer was an adult buck that was harvest during the 2020 archery season and was tested as part of the department’s disease testing efforts, the DNR noted

This is the first wild-deer detection in Washington County, according to a news release.

The DNR added that they will continue surveillance in the location near this positive detection.

