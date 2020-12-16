BBB explains how to help small businesses during the holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the holiday season here, the Better Business Bureau offered tips for how consumers can show their support for small businesses.
- Buy a gift card: The BBB noted that many small businesses who have had to close or reduce hours are offering gift certificates at discounted rates for when they open back up.
- Shop online: Local shops may have closed their physical doors, but the BBB says many have websites.
- Check out virtual classes: The BBB suggested that now may be the time to brush up on an online course, whether it be for professional development or an exercise class like yoga.
- Order take-out: Restaurants, food trucks and breweries are continuing to serve food, but it may only be available for take-out or delivery.
- Skip refunds for online events, wait until later: The BBB suggested that if someone already paid for an event like a play, they should consider taking a credit for a future event rather than a full refund. “These businesses will appreciate not needing to issue so many refunds right now,” the BBB said.
- Write an online review: The BBB explained that five-star reviews do help companies rank well in search engines and on other listing services.
- Like them on social media: People can show love for their favorite businesses by liking, sharing and commenting on their posts to help the business gain more attention.
- Tell businesses you appreciate them: The BBB finished by acknowledging that times are tough and it is always good to thank your favorite businesses.
