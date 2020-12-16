Advertisement

Biden, Pence set to get COVID-19 vaccine soon

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

According to two transition officials familiar with the matter, Biden will receive the vaccine publicly as early as next week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

The White House says Pence and his wife, Karen, will receive the vaccine publicly on Friday.

Biden said on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised him to get the vaccine “sooner than later.” Biden has said that he wants to keep front-line health care workers and vulnerable people as the top priority as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.

But he’s also noted the importance of him getting the vaccine publicly to build confidence among Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe

Latest News

Roll out reaction: tracking vaccine aftereffects
Roll out reaction: tracking vaccine aftereffects
.
MPD: 2 suspects reportedly steal woman’s car while it warmed up
SSM Health begins administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after receiving their first shipment...
SSM Health sends out 1st vaccine distribution, hundreds vaccinated so far
Prairie du Chien’s prison switching to minimum security