Brian Higgins extradition to Michigan ordered, pending his appeal

Brian Higgins mugshot
Brian Higgins mugshot(Columbia Co. Jail)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge ordered that the Wisconsin man allegedly involved in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer be extradited to Michigan Tuesday, but the order is on hold for now.

Brian Higgins, 51, appeared in court Tuesday and fought his extradition, claiming the filed paperwork was invalid because it was signed by Gov. Whitmer. Higgins says she has a conflict of interest with this case.

A judge ordered Higgins to be extradited to Michigan, but that order is on hold pending Higgins’ appeal.

Higgins was arrested in October and charged with material support in an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

