COVID-19 vaccine information: building community confidence

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Lingering doubt among communities as the first COVID-19 vaccines are administered; health officials are working to educate people and build confidence in the vaccine.

Making the facts easy to understand is the first step. Health officials said it is best to relay this important information over familiar platforms.

“We recognize that knowledge is power,” Tess Ellens, Immunization Outreach Specialist with Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) said. “We’re trying to get information out as fast as we’re receiving it.”

Public health officials like Ellens are using social media to show people they’re confident that the shot is safe.

“Some of the COVID vaccine information can be really high level and can be confusing and we want people to have the knowledge so they can make an informed decision about receiving a [COVID-19] vaccine,” Ellens said.

Public Health Madison Dane County has made an effort on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to show the steps taken for vaccine approval.

“We’re thinking about ways we can reach different age groups, ethnic and racial groups, employment groups,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) said.

Beyond social media Van Dijk said the state will also work with trusted community leaders to promote the safety of the vaccine.

“We need to have a high percentage of people in the state accept the vaccine so we get high levels of immunity against COVID-19,” Van Dijk said.

“What I always like to say to people is, it’s extremely normal to feel some hesitancy about a new vaccine,” Ellens said.

Ellens said if you are confused or not sure about the latest medical news, the most important thing to do is research.

“I think it’s really important for people to know that the information is out there, please look at reliable resources when you’re looking for information on vaccines,” Ellens said.

As proof of her confidence, Ellens said she and her son will both receive the vaccine when they’re able to do so.

