Driver receives life-threatening injuries after SUV flies off highway, crashes in Verona

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver received life-threatening injuries Tuesday after their car drove over a median, went airborne and landed on County Highway PB, the Verona Police Department reports.

Verona Police says the 45-year-old male driver was driving their SUV around 6:15 p.m. westbound on US Highway 18. According to a news release, the SUV went across the median into the eastbound lanes of USH 18, then back into the median and eventually flying off the road and landing on County Highway PB.

Verona PD noted the driver was the only occupant of the car and was taken to a local hospital. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and ask that anyone who saw the vehicle before or during the crash on County Highway PB call their department.

Verona Fire Department, Fitch-Rona EMS, Dane County Sheriff’s OFfice and New Glarus EMS all responded to the scene.

