Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man accused in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Brian Higgins
Brian Higgins(Columbia Co. Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Wisconsin man accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be extradited to Michigan, but he will be given a chance to appeal first.

Brian Higgins was allegedly part of a crew conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot. He’s charged with material support of an act of terrorism.

A Columbia County judge rejected the defense argument that the Michigan extradition order should not be granted, arguing that Whitmer has a conflict of interest because she’s the victim.

Higgins is jailed in Columbia County, Wisconsin, until the appeal is decided.

