Fire ravages Rock County home, owners gratefully uninjured

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Ashes are all that is left of a Rock County home after it was ravaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Orfordville Fire Department and 11 other departments responded to 1430 S Murphy Road in the Plymouth township at 12:05 p.m.

The homeowners, Mike and Teri Havercroft, tell NBC15 they smelled smoke and immediately ran outside with their dogs.

Flames quickly erupted and the home’s top floor collapsed. Firefighters were on scene battling the fire for nearly 3 hours.

The Havercrofts were not able to salvage anything from the home they lived in for more than two decades, but say they are just grateful they made it out uninjured.

Orfordville Fire Chief Gene Wright says the cause is still under investigation, but that was likely an electrical issue.

