Janesville driver accused of impersonating police while driving with colored flashing lights

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Janesville Tuesday after being accused impersonating a police officer while driving around with illegal colored flashing lights.

According to a news release, an off-duty Janesville Police officer saw the car around 6:30 p.m. while driving south on Milton Avenue.

Janesville PD said a report with a matching vehicle description was filed on Dec. 11 around 6 p.m. when a woman saw the car with red and blue flashing lights driving behind her on Milton Avenue and Humes Road.

The woman told police she thought she was being pulled over by an unmarked police car. Janesville PD noted the suspect then turned off the lights and pulled along the side of her vehicle, reportedly laughing. The suspect’s vehicle then continued south on Milton Avenue.

Back during the traffic stop on Tuesday on Milton Avenue at Newman Street, 22-year-old Blake H. Davis allegedly told police he had color changing LED lights in his headlights. Janesville Police arrested Davis on the alleged charges of impersonating a police officer.

He was later released with a court date.

