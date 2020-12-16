More Clouds, But Very Little Snow in the Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mostly cloudy cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures are expected over the next couple days throughout southern Wisconsin. Weak high pressure will keep the lower levels of the atmosphere dry so no precipitation is expected in the near term. High today and tomorrow will be in the lower 30s.

There still is some mid-level moisture trapped over the region so the clouds will be difficult to dissipate. Overall the weather pattern will be pretty stagnated for the next two or three days. The is largely due to a “Nor’Easter” type storm making its way along the east coast. This will tend to slow, or block the west to east movement of weather systems across the nation’s mid section.

We still have four to five inches of snow on the ground over a good portion of southern Wisconsin and I would expected very little melting until later in the weekend. At that point, we will get into more significant sunshine.

We have a 66% chance of seeing a White Christmas historically in Madison (and most of south-central Wisconsin). (wmtv weather)

There is still a very reasonable chance of having at least an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Historically, we have had an inch of snow on the ground December 25th approximately two-thirds of the time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.