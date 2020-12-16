Advertisement

Nearly $2 billion invested in Wisconsinites, businesses through CARES Act funding

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly $2 billion in federal funds have been used to date for COVID-19 emergency response efforts in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

“Whether expanding testing, supporting families, or helping local businesses keep the lights on, these funds have been critical to our statewide response to the pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “While there’s light at the end of the tunnel with vaccine distribution beginning across our state and nation, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to continue our response into the new year we will need robust support from the federal government.”

According to a news release, the $2 billion made available through CARES Act funding has been invested in public health measures and economic support initiatives for Wisconsinites and businesses.

Gov. Evers noted the state has spent over $949 million and allocated an additional $414.3 million. There is still an additional $635.9 million to be distributed by the end of December and about $900,000 reserved to allow for flexibility in spending.

This funding must be spent by Dec. 30, 2020 and will not carry over into the next year, the governor added.

