New details, names released on officer-involved death in Fort Atkinson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice has released new details about last week’s shootout between three Wisconsin State Patrol officers and a suspect who was killed as he allegedly tried carjacking someone near Fort Atkinson, including the names of the trooper and suspect.

The DOJ identified the man killed by troopers as Joseph R. Crawford, adding that the 23-year-old was wanted in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Monona earlier that day. However, the troopers involved were unaware of that fact when the member of the Wisconsin State Patrol first tried to stop him for speeding around 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday on Hwy. 26.

Crawford’s vehicle briefly stopped, the Dept. of Justice latest report indicates, at which time the passenger, Desmond Watkins, jumped out and fled. The 22-year-old Watkins was later apprehended.

As Crawford continued to flee from police, he allegedly started firing at the law enforcement officers pursuing him. Heading south on Hwy. 26, Crawford’s vehicle ran over road spikes deployed to stop his vehicle. Getting off that highway at the Hwy. 12 interchange, got out of his vehicle and Crawford tried carjacking another driver.

During that attempted carjacking was when, according to the Dept. of Justice, the three troopers opened fire and shot Crawford. Law enforcement at the scene took life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. No one else reported being injured.

All three troopers have been placed on administrative leave, per WSP policy. The DOJ identified them as:

Trooper Keegan Williams

Trooper Alexander Polizzi

Trooper David Heinisch

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

When its investigation is complete, the DCI plan to turn over the results to the Jefferson Co. District Attorney.

MONONA BANK ROBBERY

Shortly after the DOJ’s latest update, the Monona Police Dept. identified Crawford as the suspect in a credit union robbery that happened just hours before he was killed.

According to police, the Summit Credit Union, in the 5800 block of Monona Drive, was robbed shortly before 9:45 a.m. that Wednesday. Investigators were told a man entered the bank, pulled out a gun, and ordered two employees into the vault.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect get into an Oldsmobile Alero, or a vehicle like that, and flee west on Frost Woods Road. Investigators were able to obtain video of the suspect leaving and distributed it to other law enforcement agencies. They were later notified the suspect’s vehicle looked like the one involved in the Fort Atkinson officer-involved death.

Continuing their investigation, Monona detectives and the FBI have concluded Crawford is the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.